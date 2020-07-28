WWE Title Match Confirmed for SummerSlam

Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for SummerSlam.

As noted earlier tonight, Orton opened up RAW and issued a challenge to McIntyre for SummerSlam. McIntyre later accepted that challenge and made the match official.

The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23. A location will be announced soon. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

