WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for SummerSlam.
Tonight’s RAW saw Goldberg return to confront Lashley in the ring, running him down and taunting him in his face. Goldberg declared that Lashley is next at SummerSlam. After Goldberg went to the back, MVP and Lashley taunted Goldberg’s son at ringside. Lashley returned to the ring to show off the WWE Title as MVP continued talking trash to Goldberg’s son. Goldberg came back out and leveled MVP at ringside with a big Spear.
Lashley later responded to Goldberg’s SummerSlam in a backstage challenge and accepted, saying he hopes Goldberg brings his son to SummerSlam so he can watch him get annihilated.
WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few shots from tonight’s related segments:
WWE Universal Title Match
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)
Is @Goldberg ready for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RLhkUFLX1X
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
HE'S HERE!@Goldberg has arrived.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bqRgwrTueA
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
The spectacle, the phenomenon known as @Goldberg!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/0dKd6S5cmm
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
The bond between father and son.@Goldberg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qwaf6XILfc
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
What a visual.@Goldberg@fightbobby@The305MVP#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SCMM5vVfuq
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
Goosebumps.@Goldberg@fightbobby#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4NDyNAieXH
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
"And because I'm @Goldberg… at #SummerSlam, champ, YOU'RE NEXT!"@fightbobby@The305MVP#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozQY3mXrbV
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
Is this a wise move, @fightbobby?! Taunting @Goldberg's son?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3ZQ1fzecmG
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
#WWEChampion @fightbobby & @The305MVP just went a little too far …
And MVP got a @Goldberg SPEAR for it! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/caEBmJohr7
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: @Goldberg will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship at #SummerSlam on August 21!
Streaming on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/rLQYj68UXe
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
"I hope @Goldberg brings his son to #SummerSlam so his son can watch me annihilate him!"#WWEChampion @fightbobby ACCEPTS!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/78lvp7sfFE
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.