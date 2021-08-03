WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is now official for SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW saw Goldberg return to confront Lashley in the ring, running him down and taunting him in his face. Goldberg declared that Lashley is next at SummerSlam. After Goldberg went to the back, MVP and Lashley taunted Goldberg’s son at ringside. Lashley returned to the ring to show off the WWE Title as MVP continued talking trash to Goldberg’s son. Goldberg came back out and leveled MVP at ringside with a big Spear.

Lashley later responded to Goldberg’s SummerSlam in a backstage challenge and accepted, saying he hopes Goldberg brings his son to SummerSlam so he can watch him get annihilated.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated confirmed card, along with a few shots from tonight’s related segments:

WWE Universal Title Match

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nikki A.S.H. (c)

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

