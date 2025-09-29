A WWE title will be on-the-line at a non-WWE event during the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Weekend in October.

On Monday, it was announced via social media that the WWE I.D. Championship will be on-the-line at the upcoming Beyond Wrestling: Bound For The Floor special event scheduled for October 12 at Tafetta music Hall in Lowell, Massachusetts.

“BREAKING NEWS….The first ever WWE ID Title Match has been signed,” the announcement read. “Cappuccino Jones defends vs. TJ Crawford at Beyond Wrestling on Oct. 12th in Lowell, MA!”

The announcement continued, “If Crawford wins, he will become champion and earn a WWE ID contract!”

That same day, October 12, in the same location, Lowell, MA., the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view will take place at the Tsongas Center featuring WWE NXT talents, including TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan.