– Below is the first promo for the 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view. The event will air live on the WWE Network on December 20, from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

– Keith Lee debuted his new theme song at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. You can hear the new song in the Twitter video below. As noted, Lee was in a New York City recording studio several weeks back to record vocals for the song.

Lee wrestled on Team RAW (Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Riddle, Braun Strowman) for tonight’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. They picked up a clean sweep over Team SmackDown (Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Baron Corbin, Seth Rollins, Otis).

