– The WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show opens live from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jeff Jarrett. The panel hypes tonight’s matches and Charly sends us to a video package for the WWE Universal Title match. We get more discussion from the panel, and a video package for Carmella vs. Sasha Banks. The panel discusses the match an Jarrett says we have ourselves a showdown. Charly plugs tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match and MVP joins the panel from backstage. MVP puts over Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and talks about Cedric’ re-emergence.

We take another break and come back to a video for tonight’s WWE Title match. The panel talks about the match but The Miz and John Morrison interrupt. They talk about a potential Money In the Bank cash-in by The Miz, and Morrison even warns that the WWE Universal Title may be up for grabs. We get a video for tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupts the panel and does some comedy about how he intends to be the mystery tag team partner for RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. We take another break and now it’s time for the Kickoff match.

Chad Gable, Otis, Daniel Bryan, and Big E vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

We go to the ring and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Out first comes Daniel Bryan for tonight’s eight-man match. Otis and Chad Gable are out next. Out next comes Big E with his chalk entrance. King Baron Corbin is out first for his team, accompanied by The Knights of The Lone Wolf – Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. Cesaro is out next, followed by Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is out last.

Corbin finally starts off with Big E after some trash talking with Sami. They go to the corner and break. Big E rocks Corbin with an elbow but Corbin clotheslines him. Big E ends up slamming Corbin with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cesaro and Gable tag in now. They go to the mat and trade holds. Cesaro with a right hand. Cesaro catches Gable in mid-move but Gable keeps fighting, tossing him with arm drags. Bryan tags in as Gable holds Cesaro’s arm. Bryan comes off the middle rope with an ax handle.

Bryan works Cesaro into the corner now. Bryan with kicks and more focus on the arm. Cesaro tangles with Bryan but Bryan runs and clotheslines him. Cesaro catches a kick. Bryan rolls a submission off and they get back to their feet. Cesaro takes Bryan against the ropes and Nakamura kicks him in the back of the head. Nakamura and Cesaro with some double teaming on Bryan now. Nakamura comes in for a 2 count.

Zayn tags himself in and takes over on Bryan. Sami drops Bryan and taunts the others. Sami keeps talking trash and takes Bryan to the corner. Corbin tags in and decks Bryan while Sami holds him. Corbin works Bryan around and has words with Otis. Corbin ties Bryan in the ropes and works him over. Sami comes in and Big E tries to stop him but he’s backed out. Sami sends Bryan to the corner and Corbin tags right back in. Corbin takes Bryan to the top for a superplex but Bryan headbutts him to the mat and hits a missile dropkick.

Sami runs over and pulls Big E off the apron. Big E chases him but he hops over the barrier and retreats. Big E turn around to a shot from Cesaro. Gable takes Cesaro down. Nakamura and Otis tag in and go at it in the ring. Otis with a splash in the corner to Nakamura. More back and forth now. Gable gets involved but Nakamura ends up dropping them both with big kicks. Cesaro tags in and they hit the big double team kick from the corner and powerbomb. Otis breaks up Cesaro’s pin. Otis sends Nakamura to the floor. Corbin with a Spinebuster to Otis. Bryan with a running knee to Corbin. Cesaro with a huge uppercut to Bryan. Gable rolls Cesaro and then turns it into a big German suplex.

Sami had been hiding but now he’s on the apron to tag in. Gable counters the Blue Thunderbomb and tags in Big E. Sami has no one to tag. Big E grabs Sami but he slides out and hits a big boot. Big E blocks the Helluva Kick with a big Uranage. Big E scoops Sami and hits the Big Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis, Chad Gable

– After the match, the winners celebrate as Big E’s music hits.

– We go back to the panel for a quick discussion on tonight’s Firefly Inferno Match. We see the WWE Title hanging high above the ring as Caruso wraps the TLC Kickoff.

– The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from The ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

TLC Match for the WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre

We see the WWE Title belt hanging high above the ring as AJ Styles makes his way out with Omos. There are tables, ladders and chairs all over the venue. AJ hits the ring and poses with Omos as we get a video package for this match. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword. Drew stops and stares at AJ and Omos in the ring, then stabs the sword in the ground as more pyro goes off. Drew marches to the ring.

Drew enters the ring and looks up at the title as more pyro goes off. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. They have some words as the bell hits. AJ charges and goes for the knee. AJ rocks Drew into the corner and unloads with strikes. AJ grabs the leg but Drew kicks him off. AJ with more kicks and punches in the opposite corner now. Drew grabs AJ and slams him for a pop.

Drew with a big chop to drop AJ in the corner. Drew launches AJ across the ring and works him over in the corner, talking trash after knocking him down. Drew with another big chop to the chest, yelling at AJ to get up. Drew whips AJ hard into the opposite corner and he goes down. Drew with another big whip across the ring, staying on top of AJ with stiff strikes. Drew turns and stares out at Omos as the referee checks on AJ.

AJ fights back with a shot to the throat. Drew delivers a big back body drop in the middle of the ring. Drew yells at AJ to get up. He charges but runs into a boot. AJ goes to the second turnbuckle but Drew knocks him off, to the floor on the outside in front of a table and chairs, and a ladder. Drew follows and slams AJ into the announce table head-first. Drew starts throwing chairs into the ring now. He then stands a table over AJ. AJ slowly gets up and Drew slams his face into it. Drew goes for a suplex through the table but AJ blocks in mid-move with a knee to the head. Drew rocks AJ and drops his ribs over the top of the barrier. Drew keeps an eye on Omos and then launches AJ over a table, knocking the chairs off the table. More tension between Drew and Omos at ringside. Drew scoops AJ and drops him face-first into the top of the barrier again.

Drew brings a ladder in and climbs for his title but AJ cuts him off with a chair shot to the leg. AJ with a chair shot over the back while Drew is down. AJ wedges a chair in the corner now, then stops Drew from climbing. Drew blocks a head-first shot into the wedged chair. Drew then catapults AJ into the ladder but he catches hold and climbs up. Drew stops him and goes for a powerbomb into the ladder but AJ rolls down. Drew then catapults AJ head-first into the chair that AJ wedged into the corner. Both are down now. Drew clutches his leg but starts slowly climbing.

AJ launches a chair up at Drew and knocks him off the ladder. AJ rams Drew head-first into the ladder rungs. AJ shoves the ladder over onto Drew while he’s on the mat. AJ continues to take his time and nails an enziguri while Drew is on his knees. AJ calls for the Styles Clash into a ladder but Drew fights out and hits a Futureshock DDT into the mat. Drew goes down clutching his knee as fans pop for him. Drew lifts a ladder and throws it at AJ but he moves out of the way for the most part. AJ hits Drew in his knee and then takes him down with a chop block.

AJ works on the leg now and uses the ladder to apply a modified Calf Crusher. AJ breaks it and talks some trash and looking up at the title now. AJ stomps on Drew as fans boo. AJ grabs a chair and smacks Drew’s hurt left leg with it while he’s down. AJ with more chair shots to the leg. AJ with another modified Calf Crusher using the ladder. Drew crawls and drags them to a ladder, slamming AJ’s head back into it to break the hold. AJ stands up with a ladder but Drew grabs it and rams AJ back into the corner. AJ goes down but is standing on the floor now, slamming Drew’s leg and wrapping it around the ring post. Drew gets up on the floor but AJ rams a ladder into his head and he goes back down.

AJ places Drew on a table at ringside. AJ has a ladder leaning in the corner. He walks up it to the top rope but Drew throws a chair at his head, knocking him to the mat. Drew throws a table in the ring and slaps his own leg to wake it up. Drew stands the table up in the corner but AJ approaches. Drew drops him with a back elbow. AJ with a drop toe hold into a corner of the ladder. AJ ends up kicking a table into Drew’s knee. AJ leaps with a forearm but Drew catches him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the leaning ladder in the corner.

AJ fights back from the apron now. He nails the Phenomenal Forearm and they’re both down now. Omos briefly assists with a ladder. AJ stands a ladder up in the ring and climbs for the title now. AJ reaches for the title but here comes Drew. Drew grabs AJ and presses him off the ladder, over the top rope and through a table at ringside. AJ lands hard. Drew climbs a ladder in the middle of the ring now as fans cheer him on. The Miz runs down and attacks, powerbombing Drew off the ladder through a table. John Morrison is right behind him with the Money In the Bank briefcase. They care cashing in. It’s announced that this is now a Triple Threat.

Miz starts climbing for the title. Here comes Omos. Omos grabs Miz from behind and pulls him off the ladder. Omos walks with Miz and tosses him over the top rope, through a table at ringside. Morrison with a big chair shot over the back of Omos in the ring. The chair just bends and breaks. Omos is upset, not hurt. Omos stares Morrison down and stalks him. Morrison retreats to the floor. Morrison grabs another chair but falls on the ramp while backing up. Omos is still stalking him up the ramp. Miz, Drew and AJ are all down at ringside or in the ring now as we see the title hanging high above the ring.

AJ returns to the ring as Drew starts getting up, begging his knee to work right. AJ positions a ladder but Drew is having trouble getting to his feet. Drew and AJ start climbing a ladder now, Drew hopping up the ladder. Drew grabs it but AJ hits his knee. Drew with right hands on top of the ladder. Miz comes back in the ring and stands up a second ladder next to their ladder. Miz climbs and grabs the ladder but Drew hits him. Drew knocks AJ to the mat. Miz fights Drew back. Drew sends Miz to the mat.

Drew grabs the title but AJ springboards onto the ladder. AJ is back in it now. Miz helps bring Drew to the mat. Miz and AJ are trading shots up high on the ladder now. Drew uses Miz’s original adder to shove them over. AJ lands hard and falls to the floor. Drew with a big Claymore Kick to Miz. Drew re-positions a ladder and climbs as fans pop. Drew hops up the ladder with his bad leg, and retrieves the belt to retain for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew raises the WWE Title belt high up on the ladder as fans cheer him on and his music hits. We go to replays. Drew continues his celebration.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Paul Heyman. He talks about tonight’s WWE Universal Title match and says he likes the destruction and car crashes of WWE. He goes on and says someone will get hurt tonight and that someone is Kevin Owens, at the hands of our Tribal Chief. That’s a spoiler.

– We get a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

We go back to the ring and out first comes Carmella. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is out next. Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions.

The bell hits and Banks charges but Carmella rolls to the floor to stall. Banks attacks as Carmella comes back in but she turns it around. Carmella taunts her while keeping her down. Banks ends up turning it around on the floor on the other side of the ring. Banks brings it back in for a 2 count. The trash talking continues as Carmella takes a shot at the face.

Carmella gets sent out but her sommelier Reginald catches her. Banks flies out but misses. The sommelier assists and Carmella drops Banks, then sends her into the steel steps. Carmella brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Carmella stomps away in the corner while Banks is down now. Carmella with a quick Bronco Buster for a 2 count. Carmella grounds Banks in the middle of the ring and talks trash but the crowd tries to rally. Banks rams Carmella back into the turnbuckles to break it. Banks with a Meteora in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Carmella avoids a Backstabber on the apron, then slams Banks by her hair on the edge of the apron. Banks falls to the floor. Carmella keeps control and brings it back in for a 2 count. Carmella goes right into a submission with her knee into Banks’ back. Banks finally gets an opening with a backbreaker. Banks looks to attack but drops Carmella with a big kick. Banks with knees in the corner and a suplex. Banks holds it for the Three Amigos tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Banks drags Carmella over and then goes to the top. Banks goes up and hits the Frogsplash for a 2 count. Banks can’t believe Carmella kicked out. Banks with some trash talking now. She grabs from behind but Carmella rams her back into the corner. Carmella beats Banks down with back elbows. Carmella walks right into a big shot to the jaw. Banks leaps off the top but has to roll through. They tangle and Carmella spikes Banks hard into the mat face-first with a Facebuster. Banks still kicks out at 2. Banks kicks out of another quick pin attempt, and another. Carmella can’t believe it.

Carmella sends Banks into the middle turnbuckle and then uses the ropes for the submission as the referee counts to 5. Carmella gets slapped in the face while Banks is down. Carmella responds with a flurry of strikes. Carmella with a superkick while standing on the floor. She comes back in for the pin but Banks grabs the bottom rope to break it. Banks sends Carmella face-first into the turnbuckles off a counter. Carmella rolls her for a 2 count. Banks with another shot into the turnbuckles. Banks looks for a big move from the top but Carmella fights back. Carmella climbs up and hits the Frankensteiner but Banks turns it into a roll-up for 2. Carmella rolls Banks for 2 now. Banks with the back slide for a close 2 count. They try each other with more pin attempts in the middle of the ring. Carmella with the Code of Silence submission now.

Banks counters and goes for the Bank Statement. Carmella goes into a double Chicken Wing. Banks forces Carmella to break. Carmella is frustrated as Banks tries to recover in the corner. Carmella misses a Bronco Buster as Banks moves. Banks goes on and applies the Bank Statement in the middle of the ring now. Reginald interferes again, pulling Carmella out of the ring to safety as fans boo. Banks leaps off the apron with a Meteora to Reginald. Banks turns around to a superkick from Carmella, and another. Carmella brings it back into the ring but Banks kicks out at 2. Carmella can’t believe it.

Carmella yells in Banks’ face now, then starts slapping and pounding on her out of frustration. Banks blocks the Facebuster and applies the Bank Statement. Carmella taps out this time.

Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Banks sits up and smiles as the music hits and the referee hands her the title. Banks raises the title in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. An upset Carmella sells the submission from ringside as Banks raises the title on the ramp, making her exit.

– Asuka is backstage warming up when Billie Kay approaches and makes her pitch to be Asuka’s partner for tonight. Asuka decides that Billie is not ready for her.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Hurt Business vs. The New Day

We go back to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business – Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day are quickly interviewed by Sarah Schreiber in the back and they are ready to go. We go back to the arena and The Hurt Business looks on as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit the ring.

The Hurt Business huddles after the bail but Cedric immediately charges and Kofi levels him with a right hand for a quick pin. Woods tags in and hits a flying leg drop to Cedric for another early pin attempt. MVP is yelling from ringside. Kofi tags back in and nails a crossbody for another close but early 2 count. Woods tags back in as The New Day double teams Cedric again. Woods with a big slam to drop Cedric on his head. Shelton runs in to break the pin up. Cedric kicks Wood away and in comes Shelton.

Shelton levels Woods with a clothesline. Shelton with a suplex for a quick pin attempt. MVP offers Cedric some water at ringside as he tries to recover on the floor. Benjamin with a big Spinebuster to Woods for a 2 count. Woods and Shelton run the ropes. Woods hits a big forearm. Woods drops Shelton into the ropes and leaps on his back, kicking Cedric on the floor. Kofi tagged in and hits a missile dropkick to Benjamin for a 2 count. Woods and Cedric fight on the outside. Kofi joins in. Woods tags in and levels Shelton with a dropkick for a 2 count. Woods chops Shelton but Shelton turns it around in the corner. Shelton launches Woods into the bottom turnbuckle.

Cedric kicks Woods from the apron and brings it back in for 2. Cedric grounds Woods now. Shelton tags back in and takes over on Woods, working on his arm and shoulder. Cedric tags in and takes over on Woods. Cedric goes for the Neuralyzer but Woods kicks him in mid-air. Kofi tags in and unloads on Shelton as he comes in. Kofi with a dropkick as fans rally. Kofi with a big right hand to keep Shelton down. Kofi kicks Cedric off the apron to the floor. Kofi goes for a Boom Drop but Shelton catches him and holds him. Cedric tags in and goes to the top. Cedric leaps to knock Kofi off Shelton’s shoulders but Kofi escapes. Kofi goes on and hits SOS on Cedric for a close 2 count.

MVP is frustrated at ringside. Cedric avoids a Trouble In Paradise and they tangle. Cedric with a big knee strike and a Brainbuster for a close 2 count as Woods breaks it up. Shelton comes in and fights with Woods. Shelton with a big boot. Cedric with the Neuralyzer to Woods. Benjamin with a Paydirt to Woods, sending him to the floor. MVP barks orders as Shelton tags back in. Kofi blocks an Olympic Slam and dropkicks Shelton. Kofi kicks Cedric off the apron. Shelton runs into a kick from Kofi in the corner.

Kofi goes to the top but Shelton rocks him and climbs up. Kofi and Shelton tangle. Benjamin runs back up and hits a big superplex. Benjamin waits for Kofi to get up so he can put him away. Cedric tags himself in, runs over and drops Kofi with a Lumbar Check for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Hurt Business

– After the bell, Shelton looks a bit annoyed as the music hits. MVP runs over and grabs the titles, then brings them in to Cedric and Shelton. They head to the ramp to celebrate as WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley joins them. We go to replays. The Hurt Business celebrates on the stage with all their gold as The New Day looks on from ringside.

– We get a plug for the Royal Rumble and the Slammy Awards.

– We get a replay of the Sami Awards on SmackDown with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Big E crashing them. We also hear the leaked audio from Kayla Braxton, of Sami spoofing the recent leaked Tom Cruise audio. Sami confronts Kayla in the back and wants to know who leaked the audio. She refuses to tell him because journalists don’t reveal their sources.

– We get a video package showing what led to Lana being pulled from tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out first are WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Tom talks about injuries Lana suffered on RAW. Out next is RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The pyro hits as Asuka heads to the ring to wait for her mystery partner. The music hits and out comes Charlotte Flair making her big return to replace Lana. The crowd pops and Flair is all smiles. The champs are shocked.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.