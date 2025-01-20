The WWE and TNA Wrestling partnership is officially underway.

Following the announcement earlier this week regarding WWE and TNA Wrestling entering into a multi-year partnership, a tease was made for NXT appearances at the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view.

It didn’t take long for those appearances to begin.

During the “Countdown to TNA Genesis” pre-show, “The Liaison” Arianna Grace came out and teased that many of her “besties” from NXT were in the house. As she continued talking, she was interrupted by Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Adonis came to the ring cutting a heel promo, before issuing an open challenge to anyone in the TNA locker room who thinks they can hang with “Thee” best.

Jake Something would end up coming out to answer the challenge, quickly beating Adonis with his “Into the Void” finisher.