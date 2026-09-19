The working relationship between WWE and TNA reportedly hasn’t had the impact on AEW that was originally hoped for.

While the partnership initially provided a boost for TNA, the idea that it could negatively affect AEW reportedly hasn’t played out as anticipated.

WWE’s presence on TNA programming has also noticeably decreased in recent weeks. Despite Bound For Glory approaching, WWE talent has not been appearing on TNA shows, while ticket sales for the promotion are said to have declined.

The partnership reportedly helped TNA while the company pursued a new television deal. However, there is a belief that some of those short-term benefits came with longer-term drawbacks, particularly after numerous TNA wrestlers were presented as being below WWE talent during the crossover.

One of the reported hopes was for TNA to secure a Wednesday night television deal that would put Impact directly against AEW Dynamite. That ultimately did not materialize.

There is no confirmation that WWE and TNA have formally ended their working relationship, although WWE’s visible involvement with the promotion has clearly been scaled back.

The current situation was described as a “bad situation,” with the suggestion that similar issues have developed for other promotions that previously worked with WWE.

(H/T: Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)