The announcements for the two-night relaunch of Maple Leaf Pro continues.

On Friday morning, the official X account for Scott D’Amore’s promotion announced the addition of WWE and TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley of The Dudley Boyz) for MLP: Forged In Excellence 2024.

“Former two-time TNA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, is coming to MLP: Forged In Excellence in Windsor, Ontario,” read the announcement released by Maple Leaf Pro.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup for the two-night event later this month:

* Mauro Ranallo will call the action

* McKenzie Mitchell will serve as backstage correspondent

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (Night One)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander (Night Two)

* Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw (ROH Women’s Title)

* Also scheduled to appear are “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Bully Ray, QT Marshall, Jake Something, Trevor Lee, Kylie Rae, Stu Grayson, El Phantasmo, Bhupinder Gujjar, Miyu Yamashita, Sheldon Jean, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Aiden Prince, Rohan Raja, Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Darren McCarty and Alex Zayne

MLP: Forged In Excellence is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20, 2024 from St. Clair College in Windsor Ontario, Canada.