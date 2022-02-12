A third women’s match is scheduled to take place at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE is set to announce Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for Elimination Chamber, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that tonight’s SmackDown will feature Flair defending her title against Naomi, but next week’s Elimination Chamber go-home SmackDown, which is being taped tonight, is scheduled to open with a segment to set up the tag team match at Elimination Chamber. A segment with Deville and Naomi is scheduled to open tonight’s show.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated line-up:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA

Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (to be made official)

