A special edition of WWE’s Table For 3 will premiere this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network, featuring members of the infamous backstage clique, the Bone Street Krew.

The panel will include more than the usual 3 stars for this episode as WWE Hall of Famers and Legends The Undertaker, The Godfather, Rikishi, Henry Godwin and Mideon will be featured.

BSK also included Savio Vega, but there’s no word yet on why he didn’t participate in the panel. There were also three BSK members who are no longer with us – Brian Adams and WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Paul Bearer. Needless to say, Friday’s Table For 3 should include some great stories.

WWE has also announced new non-WWE UK indie content to premiere this Saturday on Peacock and the WWE Network. ICW Fight Club #225 and PROGRESS Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 will air.

The following Money In the Bank Saturday programming was also announced:

* La Previa: Money In the Bank 2022

* Ultimate Money In the Bank 2

* WWE’s The Bump – 4pm ET

* Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show – 7pm ET

* Money In the Bank main show – 8pm ET

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

