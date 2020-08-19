WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow

The first-ever match in the WWE ThunderDome will take place on Thursday.

WWE has issued an email-only invite to certain fans to participate in a special sneak peek of The ThunderDome at 5:15pm ET on Thursday, according to Wrestling Inc. There is no word yet on who will compete in the match, but there will be other aspects to this final production test of the new state-of-the-art viewing experience.

Stay tuned for more details on the special Thursday preview.

WWE will use the new ThunderDome concept for upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events while under the residency at the Amway Center. You can click here for details on ThunderDome plans, and click here for guidelines issued to fans after registration for SmackDown began last night. As noted, the occupancy was quickly filled late on Tuesday night after WWE opened registration for fans who will be shown in rows via almost 1,000 LED boards.

For those who missed it earlier, below is the latest video of crews turning the Amway Center into The ThunderDome:

Footage from inside the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is working on its newest creation, the ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/WBx8Xx3U8a — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) August 19, 2020

