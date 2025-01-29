According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE will soon be introducing a ‘Clash in Paris’ pay-per-view event.

As of now, the show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 31, at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

The report states, “Sources tell us that WWE is set to announce a PLE titled ‘Clash in Paris,’ scheduled for Sunday, August 31, at Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. An announcement is said to be imminent and could come any day now.”