WWE is set to announce a Special Referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match at SummerSlam.

We noted before how WWE has confirmed a Money In the Bank rematch for SummerSlam with The Street Profits challenging Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The Profits were granted the rematch due to how Montez Ford had his shoulder up when Jimmy Uso pinned him to retain at Money In the Bank last weekend.

In an update, tonight’s SmackDown saw The Usos defeat Los Lotharios in a Championship Contender’s match. After the bout, Kayla Braxton interviewed The Usos in the ring and they said the referee was to blame for what happened at Money In the Bank. Kayla then revealed that a Special Referee is rumored for the rematch at SummerSlam.

There’s no word yet on who the Special Referee will be, but The Usos said they have someone in mind if volunteers are being accepted. Fan speculation is that the referee will be “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn, or perhaps The Usos’ younger brother, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa, who has been discussed for a main roster call-up.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Special Referee to be announced.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Rumored to possibly be Paul and AJ Styles vs. Miz and Ciampa.

When you get told you might have Special Guest Referee for you match at #SummerSlam..@WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JPosLiAQDm — WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2022

