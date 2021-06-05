WWE will be revealing the location of their upcoming SummerSlam pay per view during tonight’s NBC coverage of the Belmont Stakes horse race.

The broadcast begins around 5pm EST, but it is not known exactly when the news plans to break. WWE had previously announced that the event will take place on August 21st, with Las Vegas being the top candidate to host the yearly extravaganza.

Reports have also surfaced about former WWE champion Brock Lesnar making his return for SummerSlam. The Beast has not appeared for the company since his loss to Drew McIntyre in the WrestleMania 36 main event.