WWE will be part of Netflix’s first-ever physical attraction, set to open this November at the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The attraction includes a themed miniature golf course, with each hole based on a different Netflix property — one of which will spotlight WWE Raw.

It’s Open Season for Netflix House as Philly Arrives Nov. 12, Dallas on Dec. 11

You’ve invited us into your home for more than two decades, and very soon, we’ll be able to return the favor by welcoming you into ours.

Netflix House is opening in Philadelphia at King of Prussia on Nov. 12 and in Dallas at Galleria Dallas on Dec. 11. (A Las Vegas location is scheduled for 2027; more on that below!)

Netflix House is free to enter and explore! Once you’re inside, you can dive into activities that immerse you in your favorite titles with a mix of complimentary and paid experiences. Take selfies with beloved characters like Queen Charlotte, enjoy screenings of hit movies like KPop Demon Hunters, have a meal and a cocktail at NETFLIX BITES, or embark on an adventure with friends, channeling the ONE PIECE crew.

But you don’t have to wait till opening day to buy tickets to the paid experiences — they go on sale for the Philadelphia site on Oct. 17 and for the Dallas location on Nov. 18 (just eight days before Stranger Things’ final season premiere!). If that’s not soon enough for you, head over to netflixhouse.com now to sign up for the wait list, which will give you early access to your choice of ticketed experiences within each location. You’ll be done in less time than it took Penelope to accept Colin Bridgerton’s marriage proposal!

What is Netflix House?

Spanning more than 100,000 square feet, Netflix House is a first-of-its-kind, permanent year-round home for fans that’s free to enter and brings some of our most popular shows and movies to life — including Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters, Love Is Blind, and A Knives Out Mystery franchise — through first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences.

Imagine sweating it out in an exhilarating round of “Red Light, Green Light” straight out of Squid Game — then suddenly, you’re in Hawkins, rescuing a few friends from the Demogorgon. Starring in your own adventure has made you hungry, but luckily, NETFLIX BITES has some delicious dishes inspired by your favorite shows and movies. You can top off the day with a round of mini-golf, and visit our shop to buy that “Hellfire Club” T-shirt you’ve always wanted. Since each Netflix House regularly updates its offerings, you may have an entirely different adventure the next time you return.

Building on more than 40 previous live experiences for Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Perfect Bite, and NETFLIX BITES, Netflix House is the next step, allowing fans of all ages to become the main characters in their favorite stories.

“Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can’t get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop, and taste. This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession. With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there’s always a new reason to come back,” says Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer. “We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city.”

How much are tickets?

Netflix House is free to enter and explore. Once inside, you’ll find a variety of entertainment options, including engaging photo opportunities, fun programming, Netflix Bites restaurant, and the Netflix Shop. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets for different experiences and immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite stories. Ticket prices will vary depending on the experience — more details will be announced soon!

Does Netflix House serve food?

Yes! Both houses will include NETFLIX BITES, a casual, full-service restaurant with food and craft cocktails playing on popular Netflix stories and characters, as well as a shop featuring exclusive merch that will update regularly.

Is Netflix House hiring?

If working every day alongside Wednesday Addams, Young-hee, and Eleven sounds like a dream job, you’re in for good news: The Philadelphia and Dallas locations of Netflix House are hiring. You can view and apply for open roles here.

What experiences will Netflix House Philadelphia feature?

After it opens on Nov. 12, fans who visit the venue housed in the King of Prussia Mall can experience their own Wednesday/ONE PIECE double feature, and top it off with a round of mini-golf.

* Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts: What starts off as a fun school carnival (shudder!) falls under Wednesday’s spell to make for a twisted tour through the macabre. Discover games, misfortunes, and horrifying surprises in this immersive exploration of the Eve of the Outcasts Festival.

* ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit: Dodge infamous villains and escape the Marines in a high-stakes race to reach a mysterious Devil Fruit ahead of the Straw Hats.

* Netflix Virtuals (VR Games): Play as the main character inside the worlds of Netflix shows and movies like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Rebel Moon with immersive games from Sandbox VR.

* Top 9 (Mini-Golf): Enjoy nine holes inspired by fan-favorite stories, such as Bridgerton, Is It Cake, Stranger Things, WWE, Squid Game and more, with a high-tech twist that unlocks interactive gameplay.

* TUDUM Theater: Catch Netflix shows, movies, and fan events on the big screen with all your friends, as well as trivia nights, dine-ins, and special talent appearances.

What experiences will Netflix House Dallas feature?

Once the Galleria Dallas site opens on Dec. 11, fans will have some terrifying scares to choose from, including a journey into Creel House and one of Squid Game’s most thrilling challenges.

* Stranger Things: Escape the Dark: In this immersive experience, journey into the ruins of Hawkins to find three missing townspeople … before the horrors lurking within find you.

* Squid Game: Survive the Trials: It’s your turn to enter the arena! Play diabolical games, face off against the Front Man, and betray your friends for a chance to win it all.

* Netflix RePLAY: Forget the arcade — our game room is packed with physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games based on popular shows and films like Floor Is Lava, Love Is Blind, Army of the Dead, and Big Mouth. Take on your friends, or play as a team!

What about Netflix House Las Vegas?

You can bet on Netflix House expanding to a third location in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at BLVD Las Vegas in 2027.