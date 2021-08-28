It appears that a classic WWE theme will be making its return.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE champion Drew McIntyre will be getting back his Broken Dreams theme song, a track that the Scottish Warrior has campaigned for over the last few months. The report states that McIntyre checked with WWE and they do still own the rights to Broken Dreams, with the hopes that WWE will ride the wave of success it had the first time around as it was the #2 selling song behind John Cena’s theme.

We’ll keep you updated on Broken Dreams returning.