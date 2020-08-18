WWE to Bring Back “Talking Smack” Soon?

Talking Smack may be returning to the WWE Network soon.

There has been talk of bringing back Talking Smack to the WWE Network as soon as later this month, according to PWInsider. There has been talk of bringing the show back since January, but now it looks like WWE is about to move forward with the plan.

Talking Smack originally aired each week after SmackDown went off the air, with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan as the hosts. The show, which was a hit with fans on social media, was canceled in July 2017.

WWE brought back RAW Talk earlier this year and it currently airs on the Network after RAW goes off the air each week.

Stay tuned for updates.

