WWE to Bring Back “Talking Smack” Soon?

Talking Smack may be returning to the WWE Network soon.
There has been talk of bringing back Talking Smack to the WWE Network as soon as later this month, according to PWInsider. There has been talk of bringing the show back since January, but now it looks like WWE is about to move forward with the plan.
Talking Smack originally aired each week after SmackDown went off the air, with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan as the hosts. The show, which was a hit with fans on social media, was canceled in July 2017.
WWE brought back RAW Talk earlier this year and it currently airs on the Network after RAW goes off the air each week.
Stay tuned for updates.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 8/17/2020
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- Update on the Sonya Deville Kidnapping Suspect, Post-Arrest Photos
- Triple H on Why The Velveteen Dream Was Off WWE NXT TV, WWE’s Investigation Into Allegations
- CM Punk Tweets Jokes on RETRIBUTION, References WWE ThunderDome
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week