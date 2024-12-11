It appears the “Winged Eagle” design of the WWE Championship could be making its return in the near future.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there’s a good chance Cody Rhodes will be carrying the old belt on this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Earlier today, we reported that Triple H gifted Cody Rhodes something for one night only.

Cody Rhodes walking out on NBC during Saturday Night’s Main Event with the classic “winged eagle” WWE Championship should be a cinematic masterpiece—one that hits home for fans who grew up on the OG SNME. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 11, 2024

The Winged Eagle has been one of the most beloved designs in WWE history, largely because of its association with legendary champions like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Cody Rhodes has been vocal about his admiration for this classic design and his desire to see it return. While WWE has primarily stuck with the modern Big Logo design since 2014, it looks like they may indulge fans for a nostalgic moment by allowing Cody to walk into the ring with this throwback belt. This may also be part of a broader attempt to capture a retro vibe for the event, aligning with the throwback style of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

