There has been a lot of talk of one WWE NXT star being moved to the main roster after WWE’s final premium live event of 2024 in the way of NXT Deadline on Saturday night from Bridgeport, CT, at The Total Mortgage Arena, which will feature several big matches.

WWE holds the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches in addition to WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin.

The men’s match features Dijak, Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “There has at least been talk of Bate going to the main roster.” No other details including timeframe of when it could happen or which brand he would be on was mentioned.