WWE is celebrating a decade of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins during the month of November.

WWE announced today that they will commemorate a decade of Reigns and Rollins with a month-long celebration across social media platforms, starting today. There will be classic video highlights, never-before-seen photos, and more, including special Reigns and Rollins episodes of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist.

Today WWE posted clips of The Shield powerbombing The Rock, and of the match between Reigns and Rollins at the 2022 Royal Rumble. You can see those below, along with WWE’s full announcement.

Rollins signed with WWE on August 8, 2010 to work the FCW developmental territory, which became WWE NXT. Reigns signed with WWE in 2010 to also work the FCW developmental territory. The Shield, Rollins and Reigns along with Dean Ambrose (current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley), made their WWE main roster debuts at the 2012 Survivor Series event on November 18 of that year, attacking Ryback during the Triple Threat that saw then-WWE Champion CM Punk retain by pinning John Cena. Since then, Reigns has racked up numerous singles titles, and the WWE Tag Team Titles with Rollins. Reigns became WWE’s 28th Triple Crown Champion, and their 9th Grand Slam Champion under the current format, and the 17th overall. Rollins has also held numerous singles and tag team titles. He became WWE’s 29th Triple Crown Champion, and their 11th Grand Slam Champion under the current format, 19th overall. Rollins is also WWE’s second two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The last time Reigns and Rollins wrestled each other was the March 5 non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden, which saw Reigns get the win. Their last TV match came at the Royal Rumble back in January, where Rollins won via DQ but Reigns retained his title.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Reigns and Rollins celebration, along with the aforementioned clips:



WWE celebrates a decade of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins throughout November



Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would go on to change the face of sports-entertainment, Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins.



Alongside their Shield teammate Dean Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins emerged from the crowd on Nov. 18, 2012, to interrupt the main event of that year’s Survivor Series, setting in motion two careers that have forever since been intertwined.



Since that seminal night, The Head of the Table and The Visionary have become nothing short of WWE’s standard-bearers. They’ve won World Championships (including Reigns’ currently held Undisputed WWE Universal Title), headlined WWE’s biggest Premium Live Events and consistently been the talk of the WWE Universe, both as beloved fan-favorites and controversial rulebreakers.



To commemorate a decade of Reigns and Rollins, WWE is kicking off a month-long celebration across social media platforms starting today. Keep your eyes peeled throughout November for classic video highlights, rare and never-before-seen photos and much more, including special Reigns- and Rollins-themed episodes of YouTube series WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist.

