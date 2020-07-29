WWE to Celebrate Steve Austin’s 25th Anniversary

WWE reportedly has plans to honor Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin soon.

There are plans for WWE to celebrate Austin’s 25th anniversary, similar to how they did with Triple H earlier this summer, according to Wrestlevotes.

Word is that there will be a bunch of new merchandise for The Rattlesnake, along with a live appearance once audiences return to WWE TV events. There has been hope that WWE will be able to bring fans back this fall, but that has not been confirmed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Austin signed with WWE in late 1995 and would make his debut on the January 8, 1996 RAW episode. He is a six-time WWE Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion, the 1996 King of the Ring winner, and the Royal Rumble winner for 1997, 1998 and 2001. Austin was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. He has not wrestled since 2003, which was the loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE’s plans for the Austin anniversary celebration.

