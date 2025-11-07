WWE will soon crown a new champion.

On Thursday evening, WWE released an announcement regarding plans to crown a new WWE ID Women’s Champion at the upcoming Wrestling Open RI show at Rhodes On Pawtuxet on Monday, November 17.

The winner of the title will not only be crowned the new WWE ID Women’s Champion, but will also be signed to a developmental deal with WWE.

“BREAKING….The new WWE ID Women’s Champion will be crowned on Nov. 17th at Wrestling Open RI at Rhodes On Pawtuxet in Cranston, RI,” WWE’s announcement began. “Whoever wins the championship will be ID’d!!! More info to come!!!”

Beyond Wrestling responded to the announcement, providing some more information and explaining how aspiring women’s independent wrestlers can possibly join in the mix.

“Wrestling Open officials are considering participants for the WWE ID Women’s Title Match on 11/17 in Cranston, RI,” the Beyond Wrestling follow-up post on X on Thursday began. “The winner will become the new champion and earn a WWE ID contract! Interested, experienced female talent can email beyondwrestling@gmail.com ASAP for consideration.”

Friday morning, WWE also announced the newest WWE ID prospect.

“The newest WWE ID prospect is Yayne Harrison,” the WWE ID account wrote. “Congrats to Yayne Harrison. He was initially trained at the TC Pro Dojo before being scouted by WWE at the IWS Training Center in Montreal.”

The WWE I.D. announcement continued, “Yayne went on to earn a WWE Tryout during SummerSlam week after taking part in the Masterclass Camp at WWE ID school Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center. Head trainers Scott Reed and Mike Hollow had the honor of telling Yayne he has been ID’d! Yayne is the second Canadian wrestler to be included in the WWE ID program. We look forward to seeing how he progresses!”

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/17 for complete Wrestling Open RI results to find out who is crowned the new WWE ID Women’s Champion.

