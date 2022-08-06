WWE is moving forward to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after the future of the titles has been up in the air.

It was announced during tonight’s SmackDown that a tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will begin on Monday’s RAW. No teams were announced.

The titles have been vacant ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May. WWE declared the titles vacant on May 20, and this is the first official update we’ve had on the titles since then.

Banks and Naomi are rumored to be returning to action for WWE soon, but that has not been confirmed.

