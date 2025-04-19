Fans who purchase ringside tickets for Night One of WrestleMania 41 will receive a special commemorative take-home chair featuring some of the event’s top matches. The back of the chair is decorated with artwork highlighting the highly anticipated Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, while the seat showcases Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER.

In production news, WWE will debut a revamped announce desk setup at WrestleMania 41. Both the English and Spanish commentary teams are expected to be stationed at ringside, giving fans a closer look at the on-air broadcast team throughout the night.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and his wife were spotted in the crowd during last night’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, showing their support for the 2025 class.

As expected with WrestleMania weekend in full swing, many within WWE’s production and staff teams are already feeling the effects of the packed schedule, with exhaustion setting in early.

Meanwhile, the WrestleMania Superstore located at The World has been packed with fans eager to grab exclusive merch. Reports indicate that the wait times to get in have been extremely long, with lines stretching throughout the venue as fans hunt for collectibles and memorabilia.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)