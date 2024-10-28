WWE will be part of ComplexCon this year.

Ahead of the annual convention next month, word has surfaced regarding plans for WWE to have a presence at ComplexCon Las Vegas in November.

The presence is expected to be centered around and focused on their two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event, which emanates from the Las Vegas area in 2025, with the shows scheduled for April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium.

The 2024 ComplexCon in Las Vegas, NV. in the month of November will feature live performances by Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott and more.

