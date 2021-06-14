WWE announced today that they will be holding tryouts in Las Vegas during SummerSlam Week in late August.

The multi-day talent tryout will give male and female athletes and performers the chance to showcase their abilities, with the goal of being selected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

“Talent is the lifeblood of our industry and these tryouts coupled with SummerSlam, one of our premier events, will help us discover world-class athletes that will serve as the next wave of WWE Superstars,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a press release sent to us today.

You can register for the tryouts at WWEPerformanceCenter.com. WWE will be announcing more details on the tryouts, including the location, in the near future.

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.