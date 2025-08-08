A new report has cast uncertainty over the future of WWE’s long-awaited NXT Europe brand, hinting that the project may have been quietly abandoned.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is now “virtually no talk” about NXT Europe within WWE, suggesting that the initiative is no longer an active topic of discussion behind the scenes.

Originally announced in August 2022, NXT Europe was intended to replace the now-defunct NXT UK brand, with the goal of creating a wider, pan-European developmental system to discover and develop wrestling talent from across the continent.

However, the brand’s rollout has been repeatedly delayed, reportedly due to a combination of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and significant corporate changes following WWE’s merger with UFC under the new TKO umbrella.

Fans may soon witness two WrestleMania events in the same calendar year.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is actively exploring the idea of bringing its biggest annual event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia. If finalized, this move could mark the first time two WrestleMania shows are held within a single year.

Sources in Saudi Arabia believe the country is being targeted to host WrestleMania in 2027. Reports also suggest that Saudi representatives are pushing for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to headline the event.

Johnson, who currently serves on the Board of Directors for TKO Group Holdings, last appeared for WWE at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view earlier this year.

Since 2018, WWE has staged several high-profile events in Saudi Arabia — including Crown Jewel and Night of Champions — as part of a long-term partnership with the Kingdom.

Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to WWE this past Sunday at SummerSlam 2025, launching a brutal attack on John Cena following the main event. The unexpected appearance ended a two-year absence from WWE programming and immediately sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar remained under contract and continued to be one of WWE’s highest-paid Superstars throughout his hiatus, despite not appearing on television.

The report confirms that WWE fully honored Lesnar’s lucrative contract during his time away, even as his name surfaced in connection with the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit. Notably, Lesnar was neither suspended nor released, underscoring WWE’s continued backing of the former World Champion.

A source from the report stated, “If what he did was going to end their relationship with him, he’d have been let go. That’s the reality. He was always going to return when legal cleared him. Legal cleared him about one month prior to the show, which was kept secret, and allowed for the return.”

Lesnar’s return is expected to be addressed on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, where WWE may shed more light on his next moves — and the fallout from his attack on Cena.