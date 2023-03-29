Longtime WWE referee Tim White will be posthumously honored at the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

It was announced during today’s edition of The Bump that White will be the 2023 Warrior Award recipient on Friday night in Los Angeles. It had been reported that WWE was planning to honor a former referee that was loved by many in the industry, and now we know who that is.

There’s no word yet on who will accept the Warrior Award on behalf of White, but Dana Warrior will be there to present the award.

White mainly worked as a producer and referee over the years, but also held other behind-the-scenes duties. He was released on January 9, 2009, ending his 24-year run with the company, but made a few related appearances over the years. White passed away at the age of 68 on June 19, 2022.

You can see White’s induction video below, which features comments from WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, in his own 2014 speech, proposed a “Jimmy Miranda Award” to honor WWE’s behind-the-scenes employees each year. Miranda passed away in 2002 but worked in the WWE merchandise department for more than two decades. WWE then introduced the Warrior Award in 2015, and announced that it would be for people who have “exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior.” The eight recipients from past years include young WWE fan and cancer patient Connor “The Crusher” Michalek (posthumously awarded in 2015), TV host and Susan G. Komen spokeswoman Joan Lunden (2016), paralyzed former college football player and motivational speaker Eric LeGrand (2017), young WWE fan and double liver transplant survivor Jarrius “JJ” Robertson (2018), longtime WWE executive Sue Aitchison (2019), WWE Superstar and Ambassador Titus O’Neil (2020), longtime WWE employee Rich Hering (2021), former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard (posthumously awarded in 2022).

WWE previously announced headliner Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan), The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair), Andy Kaufman (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s healthy enough), and Stacy Keibler (inductor TBA) for the 2023 Class. White is the final name to be announced for this year. There is still no word yet on if there will be Legacy Wing inductees revealed on Friday night.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for this coming Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air in the same venue.

Below is WWE’s new video on White:

BREAKING: This year's Warrior Award recipient is the late, great, Tim White. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/jzzlytZOaW — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

