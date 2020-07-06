WWE To Introduce New United States Championship Belt On Tonight’s Raw

According to WrestleVotes, WWE will be introducing a new United States championship belt on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The former title design has existed since 2003, and is currently being held by Apollo Crews.
Reports are that the belt will have a prestigious and clean look. Check out the details below.
The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2020
