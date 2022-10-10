A new “Table For 3” episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this week.

The “New Generation Gathering” edition of the show will feature WWE Hall of Famers Kane, Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler. It will premiere this Friday.

Kane, Hart and Lawler will discuss the New Generation Era of WWE, which ran from 1993-1997.

The most recent “Table For 3” episode featured WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker with his father and uncle, WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers.

