WWE is always working on something.

During the TKO Group Q2 2024 earnings call, TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke about “short-form content” that WWE is in the process of creating for “other content providers.”

“The creativity of Paul Levesque on the WWE side,” he said while talking about Triple H working on Raw, SmackDown and NXT. “That’s a tall order. He has a Friday night show [SmackDown], a Monday night show [Raw], NXT.”

Shapiro continued, “We’re talking with other content providers on more short-form content, a bunch of deals that Nick Khan is currently working on and we’ll announce in due time.”

For more from the TKO 2024 Q2 earnings call, click here.