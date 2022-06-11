WWE is apparently planning to re-introduce The Viking Raiders to the SmackDown brand.

This week’s SmackDown on FOX episode included a new vignette to hype up the return of Erik and Ivar, noting that they will be “coming soon” to the blue brand. They were already listed as SmackDown Superstars on the official WWE roster.

“The truth is, Vikings are some of the most spectacular, rugged, amazing people on the face of the planet. Every city we go to is ready to join The Raid,” Ivar said in the vignette.

Erik added, “As Vikings, we pride ourselves on honor, valor and unbridled bravery!”

The vignette includes footage of The Viking Raiders at the axe throwing competition they hosted in May 2020 while feuding with The Street Profits.

The Viking Raiders have not issued any significant comments on last night’s vignette, but Ivar did re-tweet the GIF seen below.

Erik posted the vignette to his Instagram Story, while Ivar also posted the video to Instagram and wrote, “The Raid is Returning to Friday night Smackdown! #VikingRaiders #viking #raiders #raid #RaidandgetPaid #wwe #WWERaw #wwesmackdown #smackdown #raw #ivar #JoinTheRaid #erik #valhala #ragnarok”

For what it’s worth, Erik indicated that he may be suffering from an injury with a tweet he made on June 6.

“Is it normal to measure the severity of an injury by wether or not I can draw a bow or swing a sword?,” he wrote without elaborating.

Erik and Ivar have not been on TV since their loss to current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers on the May 17 NXT 2.0 episode. They have since worked a few non-televised WWE live events in late May, coming up short in Fatal 4 Way matches that also included Los Lotharios, The Brawling Brutes, and the winners, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Before the brief run in NXT this past spring, Erik and Ivar worked the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 SmackDown, took a Handicap Match count out loss to Omos on the March 28 RAW, and feuded with other SmackDown teams in January and February. They were set to challenge The Usos at WWE Elimination Chamber, but the brothers attacked The Vikings before the match and it was called off. They also worked various dark matches.

After successful careers around the world, The Viking Raiders signed with WWE in January 2018 to begin working in NXT. They were called up to the main roster in April 2019. Erik and Ivar are one-time NXT Tag Team Champions and one-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

There’s no word yet on who The Viking Raiders will feud with in their re-introduction to the blue brand, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the new promo from last night’s SmackDown, along with Erik’s tweet and Ivar’s Instagram post:

Is it normal to measure the severity of an injury by wether or not I can draw a bow or swing a sword? — Erik (@Erik_WWE) June 6, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.