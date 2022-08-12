Drew McIntyre is currently working on “something extremely special” for WWE Clash at The Castle.

McIntyre took to Twitter and posted shots from what appears to be a recent shoot he and wife Kaitlyn were involved in. He noted that they are teaming up with BT Sport in the UK for the project, which looks to be related to WWE Clash at The Castle.

“I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away [right arrow soon emoji],” he wrote.

On a related note, McIntyre teased that he has a “Tribal Queef” t-shirt coming out today to taunt Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

McIntyre used that line on Reigns last Friday, as seen in the Twitter video below. He re-posted the clip and captioned it with, “A little preview of the new shirt coming out this Friday, what do we think?”

WWE Shop has not released a “Tribal Queef” t-shirt for McIntyre as of this writing.

McIntyre is expected to address Reigns plus the return of Karrion Kross on tonight’s SmackDown. He will challenge Reigns for the title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

