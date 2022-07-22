WWE officials are reportedly trying to get Brock Lesnar to come back to the TD Garden in Boston for tonight’s SmackDown.

As noted, Lesnar was reportedly upset over the retirement of Vince McMahon, and left the arena shortly after the news was announced.

In an update, Fightful Select adds that Lesnar was scheduled to be “all over” tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, but there’s no word yet on exactly what they had planned for him. Their report confirmed that he abruptly left the arena.

PWInsider reported that Lesnar was booked for the opening segment on SmackDown, and that he walked out of the taping to show his support for Vince.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline has posted another update, noting that WWE officials have a SummerSlam replacement for Lesnar in mind, if needed. He is scheduled to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match on July 30.

Alvarez also noted that Lesnar said something to the effect of “If he’s gone, I’m gone,” when leaving after McMahon’s retirement went public.

It was also noted that officials are trying to get Lesnar to come back to the arena for SmackDown. As of around 6pm ET, Lesnar had not returned to the arena.

Lesnar remains listed as an active Superstar on the WWE website roster as of this writing.

