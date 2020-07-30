WWE to Report 2020 Q2 Financial Results Later Today

WWE was expected to report their 2020 Q2 financial results this morning but the report has not been issued as of this writing. The results are usually released around 8am ET.
The Q2 shareholder’s conference call from WWE HQ will take place at 5pm ET later this evening, so it’s likely that WWE will release the earnings report shortly after 4pm ET when the market closes.
Stay tuned for full coverage of the report, along with a live recap of the call, which will feature WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, among others.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
