WWE will report their First Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5 after the close of the market.

WWE confirmed today that company executives will host the conference call with investors at 5pm ET that day to discuss the Q1 financials. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will be joined by President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick.

WWE reported Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings back on February 3, and touted record revenue. You can click here for our recap from the investors call held that day.

Stay tuned for more and remember to join us for live coverage of the Q1 financials on May 5.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.