WWE will report their Q2 2022 financial results on Tuesday morning.

WWE has announced that they will report their Q2 2022 financials on Tuesday morning before the stock market opens. A call with investors will then begin at 8:30am ET. As usual we will have full coverage of the earnings report, and live coverage of the call with investors.

WWE previously delayed this earnings report after uncovering two additional payments made by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which were worth $5 million combined.

Tuesday’s earnings report and call with investors will be the first since McMahon announced his retirement on July 22.

