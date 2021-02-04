– WWE will report their 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial results today at around 4pm ET. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen will then host a call with investors at 5pm ET.

Stay tuned as we will have full coverage of the report and the call.

– A full line-up has been announced for today’s new WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin will host an open challenge for his title, while Tyson T-Bone will face Ilja Dragunov, and Xia Brookside will face Nina Samuels. There will also be two singles matches with Joe Coffey and Joseph Conners in action.

