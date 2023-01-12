WWE announced today that they will report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2 before the market opens.

WWE officials will then host a conference call to go over the results and take questions from investors at 8:30am ET.

Today’s press release on the Q4 and Full Year 2022 results did not mention which company executives will participate in the earnings call. It will be interesting to see who leads the call that Stephanie McMahon has resigned, and Vince McMahon has returned as Chairman. WWE CEO Nick Khan and President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick III are two executives that are a lock for the call.

It looks like WWE is back to releasing their financial reports and holding their investor calls early in the morning. For years WWE released the earnings report in the 8am ET hour, and then hosted the calls at 11am. In 2020 they began releasing the reports in the 4pm ET hour, and hosting the calls at 5pm. This changed again in August 2022 when they went back to the early morning reports and calls, but the Q3 report and call this past November were moved back to the evening time to accompany WWE Crown Jewel travel.

