WWE announced today that they will report Second Quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2 before the market opens.

WWE executives will then host a conference call to go over the results and take questions from investors at 8:30am ET. We will have full coverage of the release and the call.

WWE issued the following today:

WWE® to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results 07/20/2023 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 prior to the market opening. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 6100232). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on August 2, 2023 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.

