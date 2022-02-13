Following this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX WWE taped next week’s SmackDown a week early as the roster will be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 19th.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, one segment from the taped episode will be edited due to a botch that occurred. The segment in question was a contract signing between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, which saw Rousey slam the Queen’s head off the table. However, the maneuver came off awkward, and video has already emerged of the botch online. Check it out below. (Thanks to ChanMan on Twitter)

They're going to have to bring in Steven Spielberg to fix this one before this airs next week. pic.twitter.com/yCoyFPSHfj — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) February 12, 2022

The report does not specify how WWE plans to edit around the segment. Stay tuned.