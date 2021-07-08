WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their Stanley Cup win on Wednesday night.

The Game took to Twitter this morning to congratulate Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Bolts organization and the City of Tampa for their big win over the Montreal Canadiens.

“New year, same result. Congrats to @86Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the entire @TBLightning organization and the city of Tampa Bay on a dominating performance in the #StanleyCup finals. Time to make room for another custom @WWE Championship! #GoBolts,” he wrote.

After also winning in 2020, the Bolts join other multi-time recipients of custom WWE Title belts like the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the NFL’s New England Patriots.

