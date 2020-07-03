WWE to Start Fining Talents and Staff for Not Wearing Masks

WWE will be fining talents for not wearing masks during future coronavirus-era TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando.
WWE officials reportedly told the roster and staff this afternoon that they are now enforcing the ruling on wearing protective masks at all times while at tapings, according to PWInsider. Masks must be worn during tapings, except for talents performing on camera.
The first fine for not wearing a mask will be $500. A talent will then be fined $1,000 for a second offense of not wearing a mask.
WWE recently had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests among employees, including wrestlers. They are now testing for the coronavirus before all sets of TV tapings.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
