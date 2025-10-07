According to new reports, tonight’s highly anticipated WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown will be a double taping at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Sources indicate that the October 7th edition of NXT will air live on the USA Network as scheduled, while the October 14th episode will be taped immediately afterward. The decision reportedly comes down to travel logistics, as a large portion of WWE’s television production crew will be heading overseas later this week.

With the company’s massive Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event taking place on Saturday, October 11, many WWE staff members are expected to fly to Australia early to set up for a busy week that includes SmackDown on Friday, the Crown Jewel event on Saturday, and RAW the following Monday. The time zone difference and travel requirements between the United States and Australia make it logistically challenging to produce another live NXT broadcast during that period.

In addition, one report points out that Netflix, which streams NXT internationally, has already listed the October 14th episode without the “LIVE” tag—further confirming that the show will be pre-taped.

The NXT vs. TNA Showdown live special tonight and subsequent taping is expected to be one of the biggest NXT nights of the year, featuring inter-promotional matches and appearances from stars of both WWE’s developmental brand and TNA Wrestling. The crossover has generated major buzz across the wrestling world since it was announced, marking the first true WWE–TNA collaboration of its kind in nearly two decades.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s double taping and all the fallout heading into next week’s episode, right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.