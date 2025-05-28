WWE is reportedly planning to pre-tape an upcoming episode of SmackDown rather than airing it live.

There is no live event currently scheduled for Friday, July 4, leading to the expectation that WWE will be taping their Independence Day edition of SmackDown.

According to one source, the episode is expected to be filmed in advance following the June 30 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The decision appears to be part of WWE’s effort to manage a hectic stretch on the calendar.

The company is headed to Saudi Arabia for a live SmackDown taping on June 27, followed by the Night of Champions Premium Live Event the next day on June 28.

“There’s nothing on the schedule that would prevent a taping,” the source noted. “It’s looking more and more like it’ll be a pre-recorded show. No tickets have gone on sale, no venue announced. We’re still about five weeks away. With the July 4th holiday, it seems likely WWE will let talent enjoy the night off and tape the show that Monday.”

By taping the episode in advance, WWE would allow its Superstars and production team the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July without disrupting the weekly broadcast schedule.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Backstage Pass)