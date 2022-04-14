WWE has announced the top matches for their upcoming live events in the UK and France.

WWE will run Newcastle, England at the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28; The O2 Arena in London, England on Friday, April 29; Paris, France at the Accor Arena on Saturday, April 30; and the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1 in Leipzig, Germany.

The following matches have been announced for the London and Paris events:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, Gunther, and Bobby Lashley are also scheduled for the shows, among others. WWE will be announcing matches for the Newcastle and Leipzig events in the coming days.

On a related note, WWE has not announced the Friday, April 29 show in London as a SmackDown TV taping. However, the Friday, April 22 SmackDown taping from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY has a special start time of 6:30pm ET, and looks to be a double TV taping. This means the April 29 SmackDown on FOX episode will be a taped show.

Names announced for the Albany double SmackDown taping on April 22 are Reigns, McIntyre, Ricochet, Banks and Naomi, The Usos, RK-Bro, Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley.

Stay tuned for more.

