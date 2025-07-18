WWE is going all-in on Jacob Fatu, and the company isn’t wasting any time making its intentions clear. According to a new report, the powerhouse newcomer is set for a major push — both on television and through a high-impact marketing strategy rarely applied to debuting stars.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that WWE is launching a full-scale promotional campaign aimed at positioning “The Samoan Werewolf” as one of the company’s top babyfaces. The report states,

“Jacob Fatu’s rise as a top-tier babyface is officially underway. The company is ready to elevate his profile through heavy promotion, strategic branding, and increased public appearances.”

One of the most telling signs of WWE’s investment is a planned merchandising campaign centered around city-specific apparel. These exclusive items — created in collaboration with local sports teams — are set to debut in select markets where WWE hosts events.

The report continues, “That type of initiative has typically been reserved for elite names. We’re talking about superstars like John Cena and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin… and now Jacob Fatu is being included in that league.”

AJ Styles — widely regarded as the greatest homegrown star in TNA Wrestling history — may be making a surprise return to the promotion this weekend.

Rumors about Styles appearing at TNA Slammiversary gained momentum after TNA President Carlos Silva tweeted a promotion for the event, deliberately capitalizing the word “PHENOMENAL” — a clear nod to Styles’ nickname. While no official confirmation has been made, Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown reports that several TNA roster members expect Styles to show up at Sunday’s pay-per-view in some form.

According to the report, “A potential Styles appearance at Slammiversary has been in the works for some time and is considered a top priority by TNA’s leadership. Multiple roster members anticipate he will be present at UBS Arena for Slammiversary.”

AJ Styles, one of TNA’s most decorated wrestlers, hasn’t competed for the company since 2013. The 48-year-old recently signed a one-year contract extension with WWE, but an appearance at Slammiversary is feasible due to the growing partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Slammiversary’s buildup has been prominently featured on WWE NXT programming, with NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne competing in two headline matches. Williams, the current TNA World Champion, defends his title in a triple threat against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Meanwhile, Jacy Jayne faces Masha Slamovich in a winner-takes-all match where both the NXT Women’s Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship are on the line.

The event will take place on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane doesn’t seem to have any plans to step back into the ring for one final match.

It’s been seven years since he last competed regularly, and his most recent appearance was as a participant in the 2021 Royal Rumble. With retirement matches making headlines recently following Goldberg’s farewell bout, Kane spoke briefly about the possibility of a retirement match during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Off The Ropes” podcast. He said,

“[Laughs] I don’t know about that, man. We were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays. That may have left me behind, guys.”

Now 58, Kane — whose real name is Glenn Jacobs — currently serves as the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Due to term limits, he won’t be able to run for the office again in 2026 after serving two four-year terms.

While a retirement match seems unlikely, Kane did admit to missing the thrill of performing for the fans. He said,

“Yeah. I don’t miss the travel [laughs], but I think that’s a lot better nowadays. They don’t keep the schedule that we did. You know, it’s become even more of a TV product, which I would assume is probably even more stressful than what we had.

“But nevertheless, yeah, I do, man. Because it’s fun to go out there and entertain, it’s fun to interact with the fans and the people who love pro wrestling, who love WWE. I still get that, and it is the coolest thing ever. You know, one of my great regrets is I wish I had appreciated that more early in my career and then even throughout my career. The fact that you really are, man — people are watching you, you’re entertaining them. And in many cases, you’re taking them from what could be a tough situation in their own life and they get to forget it about for a little bit by coming into this fantasy world. Man, that’s a blessing. It’s a gift, and it’s really cool. And I do miss that part of it.”

Kane’s wrestling career began in the early 1990s, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.