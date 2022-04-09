WWE is now teasing that the RAW Tag Team Titles will be unified with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

This week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to the ring with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, to celebrate his WrestleMania 38 win over Brock Lesnar and reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.

Regarding his next step, The Tribal Chief said he doesn’t think he can really do much more as he’s accomplished everything as of now, but there’s plenty for The Bloodline to achieve. He commented on how he sees Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso with one belt a piece, while he has two, and that’s not enough.

Reigns then recalled how he previously told Jey that he’d elevate him to new levels of greatness and there’s only one way to do that – unify the WWE Tag Team Titles. Reigns ordered The Usos to go to RAW and bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles, currently held by The Usos.

The Usos responded with excitement and said they are headed to Detroit, which is where Monday’s RAW will be held.

There’s no word on when The Usos vs. RK-Bro might happen, but Riddle and Randy Orton defeated The Usos by DQ on the final RAW before WrestleMania 38 on March 28. RK-Bro also defeated The Usos by pinfall at the Survivor Series back in November. Those were standard tag team bouts, but last Monday’s post-WrestleMania RAW saw The Usos and Austin Theory defeat RK-Bro and WWE United States Champion Finn Balor.

A new challenger was also teased for Reigns on this week’s SmackDown.

After Reigns hyped up The Usos for RAW, the music interrupted and out came Shinsuke Nakamura. Reigns taunted Nakamura over how Rick Boogs suffered an injury at WrestleMania, and said he wants to help Nakamura because he’s a compassionate Tribal Chief now, and The Island of Relevancy is full of love. Reigns then hugged Nakamura in the middle of the ring and said something to him, which we couldn’t hear. This seemed to confuse Nakamura, right before Reigns stepped back and The Usos dropped Nakamura with a double superkick.

The Usos stood over Nakamura and talked some trash, before telling Reigns they have his back and are going to Detroit for RAW. The SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 went off the air with The Bloodline standing tall with their titles in the air.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has plans for a Nakamura vs. Reigns title match, or when it might happen. The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 in Providence, RI but the only match set for that show as of this writing is Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” bout. Brock Lesnar is one of the Superstars advertised for WrestleMania Backlash, but it remains to be seen if WWE will do another Lesnar vs. Reigns match this year.

Stay tuned for more on plans for The Bloodline. You can see a related clip from SmackDown below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.