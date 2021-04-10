WWE is apparently planning on using drones for various Superstar entrances at WrestleMania 37 this weekend.

As seen below, a fan on Twitter has revealed photos of WWE testing drones at Raymond James Stadium this week. You can see the “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s “Let Me In” line spelled out in the sky, along with Bianca Belair’s lips logo and the sunglasses used by SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Belair vs. Banks will headline Night One of WrestleMania later tonight, while The Fiend vs. Randy Orton will take place on Sunday night.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37. You can click here for the official set reveal video. Below are photos of the drones being tested:

Pretty cool. Apparently they’re trying out some drones right now in preparation for WrestleMania. You can see Bianca’s lips and EST, Sasha’s shades, and Fiend’s Let Me In (Dont know who to credit, but credit to whoever posted them.) pic.twitter.com/dj0XogPvbN — frank | SashaMania SZN (@TheNextBlGThing) April 10, 2021

