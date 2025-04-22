The lineup for tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.

Heading into the first episode of the weekly show following their WrestleMania 41 Weekend event this past Saturday, NXT on CW tonight was only advertised to feature Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

In additional updates, WWE has confirmed that Lexis King will defend his Heritage Cup against a mystery opponent tonight, while Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez.

WWE is touting ‘the ushering in of a new era’ tonight on NXT.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.