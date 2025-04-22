The lineup for tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network continues to take shape.
Heading into the first episode of the weekly show following their WrestleMania 41 Weekend event this past Saturday, NXT on CW tonight was only advertised to feature Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.
In additional updates, WWE has confirmed that Lexis King will defend his Heritage Cup against a mystery opponent tonight, while Stephanie Vaquer will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez.
WWE is touting ‘the ushering in of a new era’ tonight on NXT.
Make sure to join us here at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.
Surprise you say? 🤔@pennjillette and @MrTeller have finally given @LexisKingWWE his Heritage Cup back, HOWEVER, he must defend it against a mystery opponent TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📍 @fblasvegas
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/9RygCwkKDu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2025
After their confrontations at #StandAndDeliver, and last night during #RawAfterMania, what will go down when @Steph_Vaquer defends her NXT Women's Championship against @roxanne_wwe TONIGHT on #WWENXT?
📍 @fblasvegas
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/z4aRDfhEFN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2025
We have new champs, ushering in a new era, TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📍 @fblasvegas
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/2ozqZvJDGu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2025
.@RaquelWWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against @TatumPaxley and @gigidolin_wwe TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📍 @fblasvegas
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/3fZRf7hFvc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2025